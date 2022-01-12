Cayuga County sets another record for new daily COVID-19 cases, active cases decrease

For the second time in one week, Cayuga County has set a record for new daily COVID-19 cases.

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 280 cases into isolation on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 246 on Jan. 4. It's the fourth time in eight days that the county has more than 200 new cases in a day.

Since Christmas, Cayuga County has 2,186 new cases, including 1,675 in January. The surge has been driven by the emergence of the omicron variant, which is highly contagious.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's seven-day average positivity rate is 24.41% and its case rate is 1,573.6 per 100,000 people.

Despite the daily record, the county's active case count dropped from 754 to 590 in one day. The sharp decline could be due to the new isolation guidelines. For those who test positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a five-day isolation period. Before the change, positive cases were required to isolate for 10 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also decreased, from 25 to 22. Twelve of the patients are unvaccinated, according to the health department. Most of the vaccinated cases are patients ages 60 or older, but there is one vaccinated patient in their 40s and another in their 20s.

The 12 unvaccinated patients include two in their 80s, four in their 70s, five in their 50s and one in their 40s.

Cayuga County reported another COVID-19 death, the sixth fatality in the last seven days. A woman in her 70s died after testing positive for the virus. No other information was released.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 121 Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19.

In other news:

• A vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

The health department will offer second doses of the Moderna vaccine and boosters, along with Johnson & Johnson shots and boosters. An appointment is required.

More information, including how to register for an appointment, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. Clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents.

• The CDC reports that 57% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. Among individuals ages 5 and older who are eligible for the vaccine, the vaccination rate is 60%.

There is an increasing number of residents who have received boosters. According to the CDC, booster shots have been administered to 44.9% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

