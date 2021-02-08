Cayuga County sets COVID-19 testing for those with and without symptoms

Two new testing clinics have been scheduled in Cayuga County this week, one for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and one for those who don't have symptoms.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting a no-cost drive-thru clinic for symptomatic residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the hospital's main campus on Lansing Street. Visitors should use the helipad entrance. Instructions for receiving test results will be provided at the time of the test.

An asymptomatic clinic is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. This is a rapid-result test clinic, and people should be prepared to wait on-site for 30 minutes to get their results. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow the signs.

An appointment is required to be tested at any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.