Cayuga County sets COVID-19 testing this week for those with symptoms
Covid-19

Cayuga County residents get tested during a recent COVID-19 asymptomatic testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A new testing clinic is scheduled in Cayuga County for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting a no-cost drive-thru clinic for symptomatic residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the hospital's main campus on Lansing Street. Visits should use the helipad entrance.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

