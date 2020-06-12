Cayuga County sets next COVID-19 test clinic, includes phase three workers

The Cayuga County Health Department will continue its drive-thru coronavirus testing program next week, with people who are returning to work under the state's third economic reopening phase added to those who can get screened.
A clinic is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, by appointment only. Required advanced registration can be done online at www.cayugacounty.us/health.
The clinic is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in the first three phases of the state's phased reopening plan, along with their household members, including children age 2 and older. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have had contact with a confirmed case can also get testing at this clinic.
The clinics have been part of an expansion in local testing that has brought Cayuga County's test volume up to 8,080 residents screened through Thursday. In the seven-day period that ended Thursday, 1,948 residents were tested, according to data posted online by the state Department of Health. The county health department is no longer releasing data on total tests performed or pending tests.
The health department does continue to provide a daily update on test results, and on Friday reported two newly confirmed cases: a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s, both living outside the city of Auburn. Contact tracing is ongoing for those two new cases.
As of Friday afternoon, Cayuga County had eight active COVID-19 cases, which require mandatory isolation. Another 45 people were in mandatory quarantine, required for people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Of the active cases, three people were hospitalized. For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 106 confirmed cases.
