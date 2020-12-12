Cayuga County sets record for most COVID-19 cases in a month

It took 11 days in December for Cayuga County to break its record for most COVID-19 cases in a month.
The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 38 new cases into mandatory isolation on Friday. With the new admissions, the county has 458 confirmed cases in December. The previous high was 422 in November.
The county is averaging more than 40 new daily cases this month. December accounts for more than one-third of the county's total number of confirmed cases (1,327) during the pandemic.
However, the confirmed case total doesn't include cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. Because of the uptick in cases, there has been a backlog of people awaiting admission into isolation. The health department said the cases awaiting admission are people who haven't been contacted because their voicemail is full, they don't answer when they are called or the phone number listed is wrong.
As of Friday, there are 161 COVID-19 cases awaiting admission in Cayuga County.
Including the new cases that have been admitted, there are 391 people in mandatory isolation and 1,714 in mandatory quarantine, which is required when an individual has contact with a positive case. The number of people in isolation is down slightly from Thursday when there were 393 active cases. The total number of quarantined individuals has increased from 1,672 one day ago.
There have been 1,327 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March, according to the health department. The total number of cases discharged from isolation is up to 926, an increase of 41 in a 24-hour period.
The health department says there are 16 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The total number of hospitalizations doesn't include residents who are at hospitals outside of the county.
