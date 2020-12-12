Cayuga County sets record for most COVID-19 cases in a month

It took 11 days in December for Cayuga County to break its record for most COVID-19 cases in a month.

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 38 new cases into mandatory isolation on Friday. With the new admissions, the county has 458 confirmed cases in December. The previous high was 422 in November.

The county is averaging more than 40 new daily cases this month. December accounts for more than one-third of the county's total number of confirmed cases (1,327) during the pandemic.

However, the confirmed case total doesn't include cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. Because of the uptick in cases, there has been a backlog of people awaiting admission into isolation. The health department said the cases awaiting admission are people who haven't been contacted because their voicemail is full, they don't answer when they are called or the phone number listed is wrong.

As of Friday, there are 161 COVID-19 cases awaiting admission in Cayuga County.