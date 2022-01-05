Cayuga County sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, backlog grows to nearly 1,000

Cayuga County shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases and has a staggering backlog of nearly 1,000 positive cases, according to the local health department.

The county had 246 new cases on Tuesday, topping the previous high of 158 on Jan. 7, 2021. It's the 21st time the county has reported more than 100 new daily cases, and the fourth time in the last seven days the number of new cases has eclipsed the century mark.

The new case count includes the individuals who tested positive and have been contacted by the health department — the longstanding method the agency has used to tally new COVID-19 cases. However, there are hundreds of residents who have tested positive but have not been contacted by the department or state case investigators.

According to the latest report, the health department says more than 750 lab-confirmed cases are awaiting communication from their office or the state. There are also over 200 positive at-home test kits that have been reported over the past two days that must be entered into the system.

"While we work to contact individuals, please stay home when ill and seek medical care when necessary," the health department wrote in its update on Tuesday.

Even though the actual case count could be higher, the county says there are 677 active cases, up from 602 on Monday. In 10 days, the number of active cases has nearly doubled — it was 346 on Dec. 26.

Despite the spike in cases, hospitalizations haven't soared. There was a small one-day increase, from 23 to 24, on Tuesday. Compared to last year, though, it's a manageable uptick in patients. In early January 2021, Auburn Community Hospital had at least 40 COVID-related patients. That does not include any residents who were treated for COVID-19 at Syracuse hospitals or other hospitals outside of the county.

There was a COVID-19 death reported on Tuesday, the second consecutive day with a fatality. A man in his 80s died, according to the health department. No further information, including his vaccination status, was released.

It's the 117th COVID-19 death in Cayuga County since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

In other news:

• Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for this week.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for individuals ages 12 and older, and boosters will be available for residents ages 16 and older. A separate clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for children ages 5-11 to get their Pfizer shots.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the pediatric clinic. For both clinics, registration information can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.