Cayuga County sets two rapid COVID-19 testing clinics before Christmas

There will be two opportunities before Christmas for asymptomatic Cayuga County residents to be tested for COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two no-cost clinics — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 — for individuals without symptoms of the virus. Both clinics will be held at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Rapid testing will be conducted at both clinics. Participants should stay at the pavilion for up to 30 minutes after their test to receive their results.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department asks residents with symptoms to not attend the clinic.

"We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics," the department said.

An appointment is required to be tested at one of the clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

A mask must be worn at the test site and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There will be signs to direct visitors to the clinic.