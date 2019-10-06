After being developed over the summer, the second shared services plan — part of a state initiative encouraging cooperation between municipalities — for Cayuga County will be presented at several public hearings this week.
The state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative was established in 2018 as a way to create property tax savings by encouraging counties and the cities, towns and villages within them to find opportunities for collaboration.
Last year, the plan developed by a panel made up of town supervisors, village mayors along with city and county staff included projects like sharing assessment services, shared energy procurement, and the conversion of Auburn's Falcon Park into a turf field.
For the first year, the plan projected savings of $1.04 million, which are eligible for reimbursement from the state as an incentive to participate in the project.
The draft of the plan developed this year projects a first-year savings of $226,800, with annual savings of $226,000 through projects like the joint purchase of an asphalt roller, a shared town salt shed, and fuel purchases from the county highway division.
Public hearings for the plans are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9, both set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Cayuga County Office Building's Legislative Chambers. A third public hearing is planned for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the county building in the Human Resources and Civil Service Commission Meeting Room.
After a Legislature feedback session on Oct. 22, a the panel will vote on the plan on November 20. If approved, it would then be submitted to the state by Dec. 31.