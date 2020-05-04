Cayuga County sheriff: Boaters should be careful on high waterways

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warned that boating will be difficult and treacherous with most local waterways currently flooded from recent rainfall.
Boaters should exercise "extreme caution" if they choose to be out on flooded or nearly flooded waterways and lakes, the sheriff's office said in a Monday news release. Navigation will also be more dangerous because lot of debris is undetectable from the surface when water levels are so high.
The department reminded boaters to not create wakes, which can potentially damage property, if they travel on the water.
