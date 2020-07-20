Cayuga County sheriff criticized for endorsing 'dangerous' proposals

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has been criticized by some of his community partners for endorsing a package of legislative proposals seeking enhanced protections for law enforcement.
The proposals come from the New York State Sheriffs' Association, whose members announced them at simultaneous press conferences across the state July 15.
The association said it introduced the proposals to protect both law enforcement personnel and the public. They are the result of conversations among sheriffs that took place during the nationwide protests and demonstrations for racial justice in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police. Those events have seen many confrontations between law enforcement and the public, the association said, and "recent attitudes fostered toward the police in some cases have excused or even glamorized resistance to lawful authority."
The association's proposals would therefore "reemphasize the importance of citizen compliance with directives of law enforcement officers," it continued. Among the 10 proposals are:
• Making any crime committed against a police officer because of their occupational status into a hate crime similar to those against other protected groups;
• Providing a $500,000 benefit to the family of police who die or are disabled due to injuries sustained in the line of duty;
• And increasing the severity of charges for the crimes of resisting arrest, aggravated harassment of a police officer, stalking a police officer and more.
Schenck shared the proposals on his Facebook page the day they were announced, joining the association's call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to enact them.
However, some of Schenck's community partners believe the proposals will only protect law enforcement personnel, while putting the public — namely people of color — at greater risk for harm.
In a June 18 statement, the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP condemned Schenck's endorsement. Branch president and Auburn school board Vice President Dr. Eli Hernández said he's been proud to work with the sheriff over the past 18 months on eliminating bias in law enforcement and hiring more police officers of color, among other efforts. But the proposals Schenck endorsed are "dangerous and reactive," Hernández said, and would "shield police officers from accountability (and) disproportionately harm Black and Brown people."
"In these measures, NYSSA proposes no action to safeguard the lives of citizens and eliminate racism. Instead, NYSSA seeks to reinforce a Blue Wall of silence and intimidation, thus impairing the ability of citizens to insist on their constitutional rights, to surveil potential unlawful activities, and to defend themselves when unjustly attacked," Hernández said. "If, instead, NYSSA had sought to work with activists to develop a strategy that protects both citizens and officers (whom we respect and honor), we would applaud the endeavor. But they did not."
For instance, Hernández continued, Black defendants are much more likely than white defendants to be charged with resisting arrest, which the association proposes making a class E felony. It is currently a class A misdemeanor. The charge is also commonly used to justify excessive force, and was used by the officers who arrested Floyd despite footage and witness accounts to the contrary.
Another association proposal would make it a class D felony to fail to retreat — to be within 25 feet of a police officer performing their duties, and to remain there despite being ordered to move away. If this proposal was law, Hernández said, the deaths of Floyd, Philando Castile and others likely would not have been recorded.
"Imagine if the police officers that killed George Floyd could hide behind one of these legislative proposals," Hernández said.
Joining the local NAACP branch in its condemnation of the proposals is Bill Berry Jr., chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace.
Berry, who has also worked with Schenck and Auburn police and fire departments to hire more people of color, said in a statement that the proposals "ignore the realities of what many in society, as well as (New York state) residents now understand to be inequities in the protocols, policies and implementation of law enforcement."
For instance, the stalking proposal could be used to outlaw constitutional protests against police, Berry said. He also dismissed the hate crime proposal, saying police aren't a protected group.
Another theme of Berry's criticisms is the one-sidedness of the proposals. For instance, he said he would support the $500,000 benefit proposal if police surrendered the qualified immunity that limits the ability of civilians to sue them. He also countered the aggravated harassment proposal with one of his own: demilitarizing the police and ending its use of tactics and equipment prohibited in warfare. And in response to the proposals increasing the severity of charges for assaulting officers, Berry asked what charges would be mandated against officers who assault civilians.
"Unfortunately, these proposals weaken the oath of office and render it less pertinent," Berry said. "The reality suggests that until law enforcement is willing to take a hard, critical, and unbiased look at what their professional history has been, and what it continues to be, there will be no resolution of the divide that is a wall between departments and community members."
Monday, Schenck heard these and more concerns during a meeting with the NAACP, the Tubman center and the Auburn Human Rights Commission. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler also attended.
Schenck told The Citizen he came away from the meeting with a clearer understanding of the lack of support for the proposals. As a result, he pledged to take additional steps to welcome community input when drafting related proposals. He also said he has forwarded the NAACP's letter to the association, and was told that other sheriffs in the state have been met with similar concerns.
But Schenck added that he isn't sure how those concerns will affect the 10 proposals the association has announced. He still has to balance those concerns with the safety of his personnel, he said.
"As Sheriff, protecting the people I lead, as well as the people we serve, is job one. I will fully support initiatives that ensure the safety of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and those living in our community," he said. "However, I understand that this cannot authorize nor promote bias in our policing methods. Nor can it be ignored. The members of our Sheriff’s Office must, and will be, held accountable for their actions and dealt with appropriately when they do not live up to our mission to provide a safe community and enhance the quality of life of all citizens in our community."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
