Cayuga County sheriff criticized for endorsing 'dangerous' proposals

"Unfortunately, these proposals weaken the oath of office and render it less pertinent," Berry said. "The reality suggests that until law enforcement is willing to take a hard, critical, and unbiased look at what their professional history has been, and what it continues to be, there will be no resolution of the divide that is a wall between departments and community members."

Monday, Schenck heard these and more concerns during a meeting with the NAACP, the Tubman center and the Auburn Human Rights Commission. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler also attended.

Schenck told The Citizen he came away from the meeting with a clearer understanding of the lack of support for the proposals. As a result, he pledged to take additional steps to welcome community input when drafting related proposals. He also said he has forwarded the NAACP's letter to the association, and was told that other sheriffs in the state have been met with similar concerns.

But Schenck added that he isn't sure how those concerns will affect the 10 proposals the association has announced. He still has to balance those concerns with the safety of his personnel, he said.