The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is exploring the possibility of offering school resource officer services to the Port Byron and Union Springs school districts.
Sheriff Brian Schenck said he has been looking into the creation of two special patrol officer positions that would serve as SROs for the districts. He is working with the Cayuga County Legislature and the Cayuga County Deputy Sheriffs Police Association union to see if they can reach an agreement so the positions can be offered to the districts. If a deal is made, the patrol officer role will be offered, he said, along with negotiating an agreement between the county and the school districts.
The positions would be established under the state general municipal law, Schenck said. The Port Byron Central School District is further along in discussions on taking an officer than the Union Springs Central School District. The districts would pay for their respective SRO, who would both likely be retired police officers, but they would "fall under the umbrella" of the sheriff's office, Schenck said.
Schenck said there have been negotiations with the police association, which includes the sheriff's office's road patrol division. The association has exclusive bargaining rights for that kind of service in the area.
Some of the negotiations with the police association include the parameters of training the SROs would receive and what kind of officer they would be, the sheriff said. He said the school districts do not have the money to budget for full-time sheriff's office members, but retired officers would be cheaper.
The association would have to give permission to allow for the creation of officers who don't fall under their union, Schenck said. He said talks with the association have been going well, but there isn't time to bring in officers before the first day of the 2019-20 school year next month. His goal is to have the positions created and, if either district decides to move forward, filled by January.
SROs are important not only for safety reasons, Schenck said, but they can build relationships with students.
"I think it's a very positive way to show, especially in this day and age, that the police are here to help and we're not the enemy," he said.
The contract for the Port Byron district's former SRO, retired state trooper Frank Ryan, expired in June after a dispute between the district and the Port Byron village government, with the village board voting against renewing the contract in April.
District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said he hopes someone can come in before January, and his impression was that "it's just a matter of getting all the pieces put together." He said "we'll do what we can" once the school year starts until an officer can be secured. Schenck and the county legislators have been great to work with, he said.
O'Brien said an SRO is important "both symbolically and substantively" to the district, with people seeing a police car on campus and the relationships an officer forges with students and parents.
Union Springs Superintendent Jarett Powers said Schenck spoke to the district board of education earlier this year about safety options, and the district had suggested a special patrol officer. Schenck said he would look into it, Powers said, but the superintendent said he hadn't heard further information.
"If it becomes an option for schools to consider, we'll consider it," Powers said.