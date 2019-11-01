Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory due to a storm that's moving through Cayuga County.
Several areas in the county have been affected by the storm. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and power outages in the Locke and Moravia areas, according to the sheriff's office. There are streets covered in standing water, downed trees and wires and the Owasco Inlet was expected to crest at 3 a.m.
Some roads and streets have become impassible and are closed by local municipalities and fire departments. Schenck urged motorists to use caution, avoid flooded areas and the low lying areas.
Schenck also asked county residents to check in with family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or vulnerable to ensure they are prepared before and during storms. He also asks that pets are cared for and have sufficient shelter.