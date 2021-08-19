Cayuga County sheriff issues travel advisory, flood warning in effect

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory due to heavy flooding, especially in the southern part of the county and low-lying areas near waterways.

There has been heavy rainfall in Cayuga County over the past two days. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for southern Cayuga County until 7 a.m. Thursday. A flash flood watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. today.

According to the weather service, heavy rain has moved north of the area, but there is lingering flooding along the Owasco Inlet and the village of Moravia. Floodwaters are expected to recede over the next few hours.

Other locations will experience flooding, including the city of Auburn and several towns and villages in the southern half of the county.

Because of the weather conditions, the sheriff's office said roadways may be covered over, culverts may be undermined or washed out, and debris may be washing into the roadway. Travel may be hazardous.

Motorists are advised to travel with care and avoid crossing water-covered roadways.

