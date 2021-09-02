Cayuga County sheriff lifts no-wake advisory

With water levels on Cayuga County waterways back at seasonal levels, the no wake advisory was lifted Thursday two weeks after massive rains caused flooding.

"Please continue to use caution while navigating as there may still be debris in our local waterways that is not always readily visible," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a press release.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Owasco Lake was at 714.92 feet above sea level as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 — just shy of its minor flood stage at 715 feet. The lake's elevation has not been that high since June 25, 1972, according to the National Weather Service, when it crested at 716.88 feet. The record is 716.91 feet set in March 1936.

The Owasco River and various tributaries were also at high levels. The river's level of 6.94 feet in Auburn at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 was about a foot below the minor flood stage of 8 feet.

