Cayuga County sheriff: No unnecessary travel due to flooding; flood warning in effect

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory due to flooding, especially in the southern part of the county and low-lying areas near waterways.

Emergency crews and highway departments are running short of barrels and barricades to close all the flooded roadways, according to the sheriff's office. Travel conditions are hazardous in many areas. Flooded roadways may be washed out or have heavy currents.

The sheriff's office urges motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel until further notice.

Early Thursday, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a travel advisory due to flood conditions. There has been heavy rainfall in Cayuga County over the past two days. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Moravia area until 1 p.m. today. A flash flood watch is also in effect.

According to the weather service, heavy rain has moved north of the area, but there is lingering flooding along the Owasco Inlet and the village of Moravia. Floodwaters are expected to recede over the next few hours.

Other locations will experience flooding, including the city of Auburn and several towns and villages in the southern half of the county.

Because of the weather conditions, the sheriff's office said roadways may be covered over, culverts may be undermined or washed out, and debris may be washing into the roadway.

