Cayuga County sheriff: Port Byron woman killed in crash

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Aurelius that killed a Port Byron woman.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Turnpike and Blanchard and Fuller roads. According to a sheriff's office press release, Kathryn F. Lawler, 65, of Port Byron, was driving a 1996 Dodge van north on Blanchard Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2016 Hyundai heading east on Turnpike Road. Blanchard Road turns into Fuller Road for motorists continuing north through that intersection.

Lawler was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jordan R. Novak, 22, of Cicero, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A passenger in Lawler's vehicle, Victoria E. Wilson, 55, of Port Byron, was taken to Auburn Community Hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the following agencies assisted with the response to the crash: New York State Police, Cayuga County 911 Center, Aurelius Fire Department, Cayuga Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, Throop Fire Department and Ambulance, Fleming Fire Department and Ambulance, Montezuma Fire Department, Cayuga County Emergency Management Office and the Cayuga County Critical Incident Team.

For several hours Wednesday, Fuller Road was closed to traffic between Turnpike and Carner roads, and Turnpike Road was also shut down between Routes 5 and 20 and Fosterville Road.