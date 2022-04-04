Cayuga County sheriff releases name of person killed jumping from train

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday disclosed the identity of the person killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train on Saturday.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said Josimar Carmichael, 34, of Brooklyn, jumped from the moving passenger train and died as a result of his injuries. Carmichael boarded the train in New York City and was bound for Rochester.

The incident took place around 4:54 p.m. along CSX Railway tracks in the town of Brutus, just outside the village of Weedsport. First responders located Carmichael next to the tracks, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate along with Amtrak authorities. So far, authorities have not released information about why Carmichael jumped from the train.

The scene was difficult to reach, with the nearest roadway being an access road off Towpath Road in Brutus. Amtrak service was interrupted and police and firefighters from area agencies were still on scene several hours after the sun went down.

The sheriff's office said that it was assisted by New York State Police, Weedsport, Jordan and Throop fire departments and the Cayuga County 911 Dispatch Center.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Tips can be sent to tips@cayugacounty.us or be made anonymously at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. People may also call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office.

