A member of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has achieved Basic SWAT Operator designation.
Brandon Rindfleisch, who has been with sheriff's office for eight years, was one of 20 officers from across the state who recently completed a four-week course at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oneida County.
According to a news release from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the course, created in partnership with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, trains law enforcement officers to become SWAT (special weapons and tactics) operators. SWAT operators, also known as tactical team members, respond to situations including active shooter incidents, the serving of high-risk warrants, and other dangerous, complex events. The course has been offered 12 times since 2016, and more than 250 law enforcement officers have completed the training.
"These graduates join an elite group of law enforcement officers statewide who play a critical role in responding to some of the most difficult incidents encountered by law enforcement," Patrick Murphy, Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said in a news release.
State Division of Criminal Justice Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Michael C. Green said in the statement, "Law enforcement officers encounter a wide range of circumstances over the course of their work, putting themselves directly in harm's way to protect the public. The graduates of the SWAT Operator course exemplify the courage, bravery, strength and intellect necessary to respond to high-risk incidents, making New York safer for all. I congratulate them on this phenomenal achievement."
The SWAT Operator course trains selected police officers in the tactics, techniques and procedures required to resolve special police emergencies which require advanced skill sets above and beyond normal police patrol response. Officers are trained in a variety of areas including team drills involving physical and mental stress, tourniquet application drills, and pistol and carbine skills. For example, operators must meet DCJS' 67 mandated training objectives covering a wide range of shooting drills. In this training, each operator had to shoot approximately 1,000 rounds using a handgun and 1,500 rounds of carbine ammunition in a variety of scenarios including shooting on the move, weapons malfunction drills, transition drills, simulated room entries with shoot and no-shoot targets, shooting while wearing a gas mask, and others.