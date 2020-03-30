Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and about 10 employees have been placed under quarantine as a precaution.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said the positive COVID-19 test, which was confirmed Sunday, involves an employee who is not a Cayuga County resident. The employee is recovering and "to date is doing fine," according to a press release.
Working the Cayuga County Health Department, the sheriff's office identified about 10 employees who went into a voluntary quarantine for rest of this week. No other staff have symptoms of COVID-19.
The sheriff's office said the employee who tested positive for the virus did not have contact with the public or any Cayuga County Jail inmates "during the period of time when transmission of the virus would have likely occurred."
Schenck said the case is a reminder of the importance of social distancing.
"COVID-19 is here in our community and while we do not need to panic, we do need to be aware and take common sense precautions," he said in a press release. "We do have a number of our staff members on leave this week to protect our inmate population, our staff, and the public we serve; however, we do continue to have appropriate levels of staffing of our sheriff’s office in place to continue providing public safety services. Our mission is to secure and maintain a safe community for all citizens and we will continue to do so.”
As of Sunday, according to the county health department, there have been four confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County. Two of those people have recovered and been released from mandatory isolation, while two others remain in mandatory isolation. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths in Cayuga County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.