The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will partner with the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to hold an opioid overdose response training later this month.
The training, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Cayuga County Public Safety Campus Training Facility, 7445 County House Road, Sennett.
You have free articles remaining.
"Opioid addiction continues to be a pressing problem in our community," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said. "Having the skills and training to respond to an opiate overdose immediately can save someone's life. I urge anyone that could be a likely witness to an overdose, such as first responders and family or friends of someone struggling with addiction to attend."
For more information about the training, contact Julie Piascik at (315) 253-3991 or jpiascik@cayugacounty.us.