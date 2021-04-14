Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office welcomes specialist to support victims of crime

Crime victims in Cayuga County have a new advocate to help support them through the aftermath.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that the new Crime Victim Specialist Program service is available within its office to assist victims of crime with advocacy, referrals, emotional support, safety services, and more.

The position was created in partnership with Cayuga Counseling Services utilizing grant funding from the U.S. Department for Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. Victim Advocate Jessica Wagner is employed by Cayuga Counseling Services and has been assigned directly to the sheriff’s office under this new partnership.

The sheriff's office said that Wagner brings four years of experience serving victims and will now be available to immediately partner with members of the sheriff’s office to support those that have been victimized as a result of criminal activity.