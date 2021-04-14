Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office welcomes specialist to support victims of crime

Crime victims in Cayuga County have a new advocate to help support them through the aftermath.
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that the new Crime Victim Specialist Program service is available within its office to assist victims of crime with advocacy, referrals, emotional support, safety services, and more.
The position was created in partnership with Cayuga Counseling Services utilizing grant funding from the U.S. Department for Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. Victim Advocate Jessica Wagner is employed by Cayuga Counseling Services and has been assigned directly to the sheriff’s office under this new partnership.
The sheriff's office said that Wagner brings four years of experience serving victims and will now be available to immediately partner with members of the sheriff’s office to support those that have been victimized as a result of criminal activity.
“I am proud to partner with Cayuga Counseling on this new initiative that will allow us to better serve individuals who have been victimized by those that commit crime," Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release. "This program will not only assist victims during what may be the most difficult time in their life, it will also help ensure their safety by making ongoing lifesaving information and help immediately available. I would like to welcome Jessica to our law enforcement team.”
Cayuga Counseling Services Executive Director Heather Petrus commended the sheriff’s office on its support of and commitment to the crime victims in the community.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate on this progressive and much needed program here in Cayuga County and look forward to working in partnership to successfully meet the needs of those we serve,” Petrus said in a statement.