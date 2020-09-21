Cayuga County sheriff to appear on local public access TV show

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck will give a law enforcement update on the latest episode of “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino.”

Schenck will also discuss law enforcement in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS Channel 31 on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access.

On Thursday's “Inside Government,” the guest will be Cayuga County Legislator Trish Kerr, who will give an update on local census efforts, with the national deadline to respond being Sept. 30. The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and again on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12, as well as Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS 31.

The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the college’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

