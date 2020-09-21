 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County sheriff to appear on local public access TV show
PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Cayuga County sheriff to appear on local public access TV show

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CAP 1

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is a regular guest reader at the CAP Cayuga/Seneca Head Start program.

 Provided

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck will give a law enforcement update on the latest episode of “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino.” 

Schenck will also discuss law enforcement in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS Channel 31 on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access.

On Thursday's “Inside Government,” the guest will be Cayuga County Legislator Trish Kerr, who will give an update on local census efforts, with the national deadline to respond being Sept. 30. The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and again on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12, as well as Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS 31.

The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the college’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Scientists create what the Sun sounds like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News