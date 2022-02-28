Cayuga County sheriff to discuss bail reform on show

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck will discuss bail reform when he is the guest this week on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

Schenck will also talk about body camera funding and a Department of Justice grant for transition programming at the county jail. The program will air Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 and at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That will be followed by "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with Cayuga County United Way Executive Director Kathryn Dennis for an annual campaign update and discuss plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The show airs first at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon Channel 31 on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

On Thursday, March 3, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will be new Cayuga County Public Health Educator Deanna Hoey to discuss the county’s efforts to combat lead. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 Thursday and at 8 p.m. March 8 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That will be followed by a "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" that will feature HEAL Project Director Monika Salvage for an update on the HEAL study and local overdose trends. The show will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and again on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. as well as on Saturday, March 5, and March 6, at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.

All programs will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m.. each Saturday morning on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also posted at auburnpub.com.

Among the guests scheduled in March are State Sen. Pamela Helming, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant, the new Cayuga County’s director of veterans services, Auburn Police Chief James Slayton, Stephanie Hutchinson of the Auburn Housing Authority and Melissa Cartner of the YMCA.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of Cayuga Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.

