Cayuga County sheriff to take on racing competition for summer camp fundraiser

Although Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has had to drive vehicles at high speeds to pursue suspects before, he'll soon put the pedal to the metal for a different reason.

Schenck is one of 27 county sheriffs who will be taking part this year in the Sheriffs' Showdown, a friendly competition meant to drum up money for the New York State Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, which Cayuga County children and campers throughout the state have attended during summer for years. The showdown this year will involve each of the participating law enforcement officials separately racing at the event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Watkins Glen International speedway, 2790 County Route 16.

General admission tickets are free but the money raised will benefit the camp which is located in Penn Yan and is operated by the nonprofit New York State Sheriffs' Institute. A page on the camp from the institute's website said the summer facility features activities meant for children ages 9-12 who would otherwise not be able to go to a summer camp due to economic reasons. The sheriff of each participating county has a predetermined number of spots for campers.

"The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp includes innovative programming that helps to build our campers’ competence and confidence, while they make new friends and become more aware of their natural and social environments. All children are encouraged, and provided, the opportunity to try new things, such as fishing or sailing, and they thrive in many important ways in this supportive environment," the website says. "Campers develop lasting memories, work well in groups, and work toward achieving goals. At week’s end, children are more prepared to take on the challenges they may face in the future."

Speaking with The Citizen Wednesday, Schenck said Cayuga County has participated in the camp for years. He added that the Sheriffs' Showdown began last year, involving competitions and events related to horseback riding, but Schenck noted he is "not a horse rider" so he did not compete in that.

For this year's event, each sheriff will be able to pick a sports car to drive, with one vehicle on the track at a time instead of the sheriffs competing side-by-side.

"Our laps will be timed and judged for race times and consistency and a winner will be picked from there," Schenck continued. "I should note, too, that while we're racing, we will have a certified race instructor in the car with us that will help us navigate the track and make sure that we're able to do that safely."

Schenck talked about why he wanted to get involved in the showdown.

"I'm a strong supporter of the summer camp and the programs that it offers for youth in our community and throughout the state and I'm also a board member of the sheriff's institute, so I certainly support the camp and all of the programs that the sheriffs' institute supports and provides funding for," he said.

"Anything to do with kids in our community, especially those that might not otherwise have an opportunity, I'm going to be all for supporting an initiative like this to allow these kids to go to camp."

The money will be benefiting camp's 2023 program. Schenck said any money raised "will help us maintain and upgrade the camp throughout the course of the whole year and support the programs when the kids are there."

Answering some silly, lighthearted questions in the spirit of the fundraising event, Schenck talked about instances where he has had to drive at sports car speed.

With a laugh, he noted he has been involved in vehicle pursuits during his career "that have had some pretty fast speeds that we've gotten up to, unfortunately, but I've had some experience with that. But as far as a race setting, I can say that I've never been actually involved in an actual race where speeds will likely be as high as they'll be on the NASCAR track when we're out there."

The sheriff noted he will be moving quickly in a vehicle under much more positive circumstances than in those previous instances. In terms of what Schenck is doing to prepare for the big race, he said he wasn't going to "share my secret in case other sheriffs are reading your story, so I'm going to tell you that I'm not going to tell you what I'm doing to prepare."

When asked what he would do next if he achieves the best time for this race, Schenck jokingly said, "Maybe a career in NASCAR, maybe it will open the door for other opportunities for me."

Those interested in registering as a sponsor for the event are asked to contact Carrie Kronick of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute, 27 Elk St., Albany, NY 12207, by calling (518) 434-9091 ext. 117 or emailing ckronick@nysheriffs.org.