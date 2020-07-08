Cayuga County Sheriff updates committee on jail inmates amid COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of county jail inmates are "slowly climbing" as courts just begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported.

"It seems like things in the court system are not moving very quickly," Schenck said.

The jail and public safety building in Sennett is currently housing 154 total inmates, with 54 federal inmates and 85 in jail custody pending criminal sentencing or other resolution to their case, the sheriff told Cayuga County legislators during a Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday night.

Several committee members had questions about the status of the population and the potential need to increase custody staff.

Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, recalled the jail population was anticipated to decrease as a result of bail reforms, but Schenck felt their current numbers had to do with a backup in defendants' criminal court cases.

Among the incarcerated people are also 13 inmates who have criminal sentences. Schenck agreed with Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, that 13 is a lower number than usual but also likely part of the hold up in criminal court. Sentenced inmates are in jail serving time for a criminal charge they've been convicted of.