Cayuga County Sheriff updates committee on jail inmates amid COVID-19

The number of county jail inmates are "slowly climbing" as courts just begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported.
"It seems like things in the court system are not moving very quickly," Schenck said.
The jail and public safety building in Sennett is currently housing 154 total inmates, with 54 federal inmates and 85 in jail custody pending criminal sentencing or other resolution to their case, the sheriff told Cayuga County legislators during a Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday night.
Several committee members had questions about the status of the population and the potential need to increase custody staff.
Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, recalled the jail population was anticipated to decrease as a result of bail reforms, but Schenck felt their current numbers had to do with a backup in defendants' criminal court cases.
Among the incarcerated people are also 13 inmates who have criminal sentences. Schenck agreed with Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, that 13 is a lower number than usual but also likely part of the hold up in criminal court. Sentenced inmates are in jail serving time for a criminal charge they've been convicted of.
"I'm concerned that once things open up and we start moving inmates, especially with transports, it's going to be difficult to cover everything we have to cover with the current staff we have," Schenck said.
Once criminal courts open up to the extent that jailed defendants can be transported to courtrooms for their appearances, Schenck said the jail may need to fill some or all of the seven vacant custody positions.
But Schenck didn't ask for more custody officers Wednesday night in light of Cayuga County implementing furloughs in late April and putting a freeze on new hires unless they are approved by a special committee.
The jail's Centralized Arraignment Part, which has seen more arraignments than expected since it was implemented earlier this year, has been utilized during the pandemic to carry out virtual appearances for defendants in custody.
Schecnk said factoring in the work done to operate CAP might affect the minimum number of staff they can have, a determination made by the New York State Commission of Corrections. That minimum is currently set at 95 employees based on a staffing analysis done "years ago," Schenck said.
The sheriff's office also recently received $58,008 through a Coronavirus Emergency Relief grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to go toward "additional costs incurred during this pandemic," according to the language of the full resolution in the committee's July meeting agenda.
"Any concerns of late with COVID-19?" Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman asked.
The jail is continuing to screen inmates upon arrival and then quarantine them for two weeks in a pod designated for that purpose, Schenck said. The virus hasn't appeared in a member of the jail population yet. "Knock on wood," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
