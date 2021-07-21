 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County sheriff warns of phone scam
top story
CRIME

Cayuga County sheriff warns of phone scam

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
police
Deposit Photos

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Wednesday reported that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a telephone scam.

Schenck said that a caller identifying himself as “Lieutenant Smith” from the “Sheriff’s Office” or “Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office” states that there is a warrant and either demands an amount of money in gift cards or directs people to meet him to take care of the warrant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a news release, the sheriff said the calls are a scam.

"Don’t respond or act, disconnect the phone call," Schenck said. "The Sheriff’s Office is always available to answer any questions you may have regarding any suspicious call."

The non-emergency number to contact is (315) 253-1222.

0
0
0
1
2

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News