Cayuga County sheriff warns of phone scam

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Wednesday reported that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a telephone scam.

Schenck said that a caller identifying himself as “Lieutenant Smith” from the “Sheriff’s Office” or “Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office” states that there is a warrant and either demands an amount of money in gift cards or directs people to meet him to take care of the warrant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a news release, the sheriff said the calls are a scam.

"Don’t respond or act, disconnect the phone call," Schenck said. "The Sheriff’s Office is always available to answer any questions you may have regarding any suspicious call."

The non-emergency number to contact is (315) 253-1222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2