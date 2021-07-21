Cayuga County sheriff warns of phone scam

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Wednesday reported that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a telephone scam.
Schenck said that a caller identifying himself as “Lieutenant Smith” from the “Sheriff’s Office” or “Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office” states that there is a warrant and either demands an amount of money in gift cards or directs people to meet him to take care of the warrant.
In a news release, the sheriff said the calls are a scam.
"Don’t respond or act, disconnect the phone call," Schenck said. "The Sheriff’s Office is always available to answer any questions you may have regarding any suspicious call."
The non-emergency number to contact is (315) 253-1222.