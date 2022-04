Cayuga County sheriffs institute drive starts soon

The New York State Sheriffs Institute will begin its annual honorary membership drive in Cayuga County within the next 10 days, Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a press release Monday.

The Sheriffs Institute's flagship program is the sheriffs summer camp for economically challenged children. The camp, in its 47th year of operation, is located on Keuka Lake and 840 children from across New York state attend each summer.

The institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and transportation. Most attendees wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity for vacation travel or a summer camp experience.

The camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them. The strong camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.

“With many sheriff’s deputies from across the state working as counselors side-by-side with the kids, the camp acts as a bridge between today’s youth and law enforcement to foster positive relationships and help build mutual trust,” Schenck said in the release. “By becoming an honorary member, you are helping us strengthen our communities and giving opportunities for kids from our community and across the state to have a wonderful summer camp experience.”

In addition, the institute operates a scholarship program that provides one scholarship to each of New York state’s community college criminal justice programs. This program is designed to help attract the best and the brightest to the criminal justice vocation.

The New York State Sheriffs Institute was established in 1979. It is a not-for-profit corporation, tax exempt organization, and contributions to the institute are tax deductible. While the sheriff’s office is a unit of county government, many of the concerns of sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies are best addressed on a statewide level. The Sheriffs Institute provides centralized training programs and services for all sheriffs offices, where those programs and services would be unavailable or impractical on a single county basis.

For more information about the summer camp and other institute programs, visit the Sheriffs Institute website, www.sheriffsinstitute.org or Google “Sheriff’s Institute Kids” and it will be the first option.

Financial support for many of the Sheriff’s Institute programs come from honorary membership dues. Invitations for honorary membership are extended on a non-partisan basis, and the invitees are selected at random. Any persons interested in supporting the efforts of the New York State Sheriffs Institute by becoming an honorary member should contact the sheriff if they do not receive an invitation in the mail or visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0