Cayuga County Sheriff's Office announces remote pistol permit process

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has established a remote pistol permit amendment process to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Applications to amend existing pistol permits now will be accepted and processed through email, fax and regular mail, the sheriff's office announced in a recent news release. The department said it is continuing to evaluate and adapt services while maintaining social distancing standards aimed at preventing community spread of COVID-19.

Pistol permit holders are asked to email, fax or mail their weapons' bill of sale and a copy or image of the permit, as well as a driver's license or other government identification, to the sheriff's office records section. The sheriff's office will send an amendment form to the permit holder the same way it was received.

The documents can be emailed to ccsorecords@cayugacounty.us, faxed to (315) 253-3022 or mailed to the records' section at 7445 County House Road, Auburn, NY, 13021.

The completed and signed form should be returned through the mail with $5 cash or money order. The permit holder is required to destroy the old permit when they receive the updated pistol permit card and purchase coupon in the mail.