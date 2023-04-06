The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing Montezuma woman.

Kimberly L. Tanner, 37, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen walking in the area of High Street in Montezuma on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. She was wearing pink flowered pajama pants, according to a press release.

If you have any information relative to her whereabouts, or if you believe you may have seen her, please call 911.

You can also submit information to the sheriff's website by clicking on the following link: https://www.cayugacounty.us/.../Sheriff.../Anonymous-Tips-51