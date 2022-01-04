 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue dog from river

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office dog rescue

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Deputies Matt Temple, left, and Wes Burger pose with a dog they rescued from a river near Port Byron on New Year's Eve. 

 Provided

A lost dog got a lucky start to the new year after being saved from a river by deputies of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that deputies Matt Temple and Wes Burger were flagged down in the area of Route 38 and Texpultz Parkway in Port Byron on New Year's Eve by bystanders who saw a dog in distress near the Owasco River.

The dog jumped into the river and wasn't able to handle the quickly moving water, the sheriff's office said. Burger found a spot that let him get close enough to bring the dog to the edge of the river, and the deputies managed to bring the canine up a nearby embankment. The dog was brought to Burger and Temple's patrol car and taken to the Cayuga County Public Safety Building, where the deputies and 911 dispatchers provided care.

Burger located the dog's owner Monday night, the sheriff's office said. The dog had been missing from the Port Byron area.

