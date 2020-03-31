Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and about 10 employees have been placed under quarantine as a precaution.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said the positive COVID-19 test, which was confirmed Sunday, involves an employee who is not a Cayuga County resident. The employee is recovering and "to date is doing fine," according to a press release.

Working the Cayuga County Health Department, the sheriff's office identified about 10 employees who went into a voluntary quarantine for rest of this week. No other staff have symptoms of COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said the employee who tested positive for the virus did not have contact with the public or any Cayuga County Jail inmates "during the period of time when transmission of the virus would have likely occurred."

Schenck said the case is a reminder of the importance of social distancing.