Cayuga County Sheriff's Office holding virtual outreach event

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be holding a virtual presentation to explain their mission and protocols to the public.

The livestreamed event will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 14. The presentation is meant to help inform people about the office's mission, public safety protocols, multi-service area responsibilities diversity initiatives, its relationship with the community and its plans to enhance that relationship, according to a flier on the event. The program is being called "This is What We Do ... This is How We Do It."

The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP and City of Auburn Human Rights Commission has partnered with the sheriff's office on the event.

The presentation will be held at the Cayuga Community College auditorium but won't be open to the public due to state COVID-19 pandemic regulations and county guidance. Instead, it will be shown at the sheriff's office YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCaC6zssRPXQnNapStXdBNfw or via the Tubman Center's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/htcjpauburn.

The sheriff's office presentation follows a similar program the organizations partnered with the Auburn Police Department to hold on Aug. 10.

