Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire, sets civil service exam

Those who pass the written test will be asked to take a physical agility test. On average, Schennck said, it takes about two to four months for those results to come back from the state. The physical test will be held after those results are in.

Interviews will be held for candidates who pass the physical test. They will get a background questionnaire that involves their work history, background, any police contacts, where they've gone to school and more, Schenck said. Once those questionnaires are turned in, background investigations will be done by the office's Criminal Investigations division. If the office feels a person is a quality candidate after that, they will return for a panel interview by administrators. If someone passes that hurdle, they will be hired and sent off to a basic police academy for a 26-week program. A new recruit is currently in the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Canandaigua.

Provided they pass that program, recruits will be paired with an experienced officer for 16-week field training. The recruit's progress will be accessed, and if they get through that, they will be able to work on their own. Schenck added that once an officer is out on the road by themselves, there is still a learning process to gain the experience to be truly effective on their own.