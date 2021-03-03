Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire, sets civil service exam

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is looking for recruits.
A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said the application deadline for a civil service exam for those seeking a deputy job is Wednesday, March 31. That written test is scheduled for Saturday, May 15. Interested people can apply through the county website at mycivilservice.cayugacounty.us/exams or call (315) 253-1284. Health and safety regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced.
A location for the written test has not yet been confirmed, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said. That exam will include reading comprehension, situational judgement, problem sensitivity and reasoning.
Schenck said the office's road patrol division currently has three vacancies. Without counting supervisors or investigators, the division currently has around 17 people. Those vacancies impact the office's operations.
"It limits the amount of people we can put out on any given shift," he said.
Those who pass the written test will be asked to take a physical agility test. On average, Schennck said, it takes about two to four months for those results to come back from the state. The physical test will be held after those results are in.
Interviews will be held for candidates who pass the physical test. They will get a background questionnaire that involves their work history, background, any police contacts, where they've gone to school and more, Schenck said. Once those questionnaires are turned in, background investigations will be done by the office's Criminal Investigations division. If the office feels a person is a quality candidate after that, they will return for a panel interview by administrators. If someone passes that hurdle, they will be hired and sent off to a basic police academy for a 26-week program. A new recruit is currently in the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Canandaigua.
Provided they pass that program, recruits will be paired with an experienced officer for 16-week field training. The recruit's progress will be accessed, and if they get through that, they will be able to work on their own. Schenck added that once an officer is out on the road by themselves, there is still a learning process to gain the experience to be truly effective on their own.
"It takes a police officer, in my opinion, two to three years before they really get to a point where they're comfortable on their own and not needing that support from supervisors and other officers," he said. "They need that experience to really be comfortable out there and be as effective as somebody who's got many years on."
The sheriff, who has been with the office for 23 years, said there is a "continual learning curve," since there are a number of calls and experiences new officers simply haven't had yet.
"It took me a few years to feel comfortable on the job but I can say I'm still learning today. You've never seen everything, so you continue to learn throughout your entire career," Schenck said. "But really, it does take a couple years to get comfortable out there on the road."
Schenck believes being with the sheriff's office is rewarding and officers have a positive impact on the community.
"Your job is different every day, that's one of the best parts about it. No one day is the same as another, so it's just a really exciting career path, and if I had to do it all over again I would definitely do the same thing," he said.
