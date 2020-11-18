Cayuga County Sheriff's Office launches community survey

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the input of county residents for a community review of local law enforcement.

Days after the Auburn Police Department launched an online survey of city residents about its services, past experiences with officers and more, the sheriff's office has launched a similar survey open to all other residents of Cayuga County.

The surveys will guide a community group of city and county officials that will start meeting this week. As directed by Executive Order No. 203 (the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative), the group will review police "deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices" and devise a plan to improve them in order to meet the needs of the community, promote trust and address systemic racial biases.

"By utilizing the synergistic 'Connecting Bridges' approach, our law enforcement agencies and the people they serve will seek to partner in building mutual trust and respect through understanding of one another while emphasizing the delivery of public safety in a professional, courteous, empathetic and sensitive way," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "This will be accomplished if we collectively demand that human dignity for all is the intrinsic goal for the sustained success of these efforts."