Two teenagers who ran away from a local residential center have been found.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Kaliegha L. Fiqueroa, 16, and Shane A. Murray, 15, have been located. No other information was provided.

The two teens were reported missing on Saturday. Hillside Children's Center in Sennett said that the pair fled from the facility.

