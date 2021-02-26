Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reform plan targets body cameras for transparency

Exploring the purchase and use of law enforcement officer body cameras will be among the priorities for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office under its state-mandated reform plan that's been released for public review.
Both the sheriff's office and the Auburn Police Department this week published drafts of plans due to the state by April. Plans were ordered statewide by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer in the wake of police brutality cases and protests throughout the country last year. Any law enforcement agency that doesn't review their practices and policies risk through the order could lose state funds.
To create their respective plans, the sheriff's office and the APD have worked with community stakeholders over the past several months. Stakeholder subgroups in this process were focused on police structure and training, community relations and crime prevention, and alternatives to police response and procedural justice. Forums took place over the last few months in order to gain community input.
A two-week public comment period on the sheriff's office Reinvention Collaborative Draft Plan was announced by Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman Wednesday. The most current draft of the APD's plan was presented to the Auburn City Council Thursday night.
The two plans are similar in many respects, with nearly identical language used on several pages. Both reports include support for expanding officer training centered on racial bias, de-escalation techniques and diversity training, the importance of supporting officers' mental health and expanding assistance for both groups from the mobile crisis team who can respond to mental health crisis's at certain hours of the day.
The sheriff's office and APD also both address the importance of school resource officers and community outreach. Both agencies are also working on becoming accredited through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
The plans are so alike, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said, because their groups worked together closely on this process. He added that he and APD Chief Shawn Butler and their respective organizations have collaborated for years, and he and Butler think similarly on policing. Schneck said the two agencies had been working with groups such as the Auburn Human Rights Commission and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace even before the executive order arrived.
The plans have some differences, however. Schenck said he, McNabb-Coleman, Legislator Elane Daly and county Director of Planning and Economic Development Steve Lynch worked together on compiling information during this process and gave added emphasis to certain issues for their plan.
These additions were influenced by the responses the sheriff's office received from its community survey launched last year. The importance of transparency repeatedly came up, Schenck said, and that included most respondents saying officers should wear body cameras.
Schenck said he supports a plan where the office would use such technology, but funding for that would be need to be located. He also stressed it would be important to "make sure that the ongoing costs for that are something that the (Cayuga County) Legislature and taxpayers are able to fund."
The sheriff said the legislators involved in the process understand the public's interest in having body cameras implemented, so he believes the Legislature will support the effort if funding can be found. He added that he is looking to present them price options in the future and let them determine how to go forward.
"We haven't had direct conversations about purchasing those, but I would anticipate that following the adoption of this plan, that we will be discussing that in the future," Schenck said.
A special virtual Legislature meeting is lined up for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, to review the final plan of the draft, the commitments involved and the evaluation process. That event will be livestreamed via YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=iEs0GdQQFAo&feature=youtu.be.
In addition to commenting on the draft reform plan, residents can still respond to the sheriff office's survey. Schenck said they have received approximately 575 responses, adding that he's happy with that number.
Those interested in commenting on the proposed reform plan can click on "Citizen Feedback" on the sheriff's office website. People can then hit the safety tab under the Sheriff heading. A person can log in as a guest or make an account to write in their thoughts in the provided comments box.
Schenck intends to revisits these plans once they're approved, and wants to roll out a survey annually to continually get feedback so the office can know how it is doing and how it can do better.
"I look at this plan as an ongoing document that's going to change moving forward, that it's not just going to be one-and-done and we move on and never hear from the public again," he said. "I just want to make sure that we continue to keep the public engaged in public safety."
Adding that people can reach out to him directly through his desk number or by email at sheriff@cayugacounty.us, Schenck said he wants more people to feel comfortable contacting him, regardless of whether it's a compliment or criticism.
"I'm not naïve to the fact that we don't always do it perfectly. If we do make a mistake or there's something that we can do better I would rather somebody let us know that than not to be able to correct that issue or do a better job, so the negative feedback is very, very important to us too," he continued.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.