Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reform plan targets body cameras for transparency

In addition to commenting on the draft reform plan, residents can still respond to the sheriff office's survey. Schenck said they have received approximately 575 responses, adding that he's happy with that number.

Those interested in commenting on the proposed reform plan can click on "Citizen Feedback" on the sheriff's office website. People can then hit the safety tab under the Sheriff heading. A person can log in as a guest or make an account to write in their thoughts in the provided comments box.

Schenck intends to revisits these plans once they're approved, and wants to roll out a survey annually to continually get feedback so the office can know how it is doing and how it can do better.

"I look at this plan as an ongoing document that's going to change moving forward, that it's not just going to be one-and-done and we move on and never hear from the public again," he said. "I just want to make sure that we continue to keep the public engaged in public safety."

Adding that people can reach out to him directly through his desk number or by email at sheriff@cayugacounty.us, Schenck said he wants more people to feel comfortable contacting him, regardless of whether it's a compliment or criticism.