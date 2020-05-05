Cayuga County Sheriff's Office seeks missing Port Byron teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing Port Byron teen, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Angelia Sanchez, 13, ran away from her home on King Street in the village of Port Bryon sometime during the overnight hours of May 1 and May 2. The sheriff's office said Sanchez may be in the Syracuse area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-253-1222 or call 911. Tips can also be left at www.cayugasheriff.com and can be done anonymously.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0