Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to hold child safety seat inspection
PUBLIC SAFETY

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to hold child safety seat inspection

child car seat
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be offering child safety seat inspections.

The inspections will be held for Bunks Across America Day, according a news release from the sheriff's office. The day is sponsored by the Auburn Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that creates and brings beds to children who don't have them.

The inspections will be held from 10 a.m. to 1.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Road, Aurelius.

For the inspection to be completed, the car seat and the child need to be present.

Appointments are not required. Fittings will be done on a first come, first served basis, the news release said. For more information, contact Sue Alvarado at (315) 253-1087.

