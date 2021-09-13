 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to offer expanded hours for pistol permit changes
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to offer expanded hours for pistol permit changes

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is expanding the hours of its identification section in regard to state pistol permits.

The identification section will be providing services to those needing to amend their New York state pistol permit (adding or disposing of handguns, or other minor modifications such as address changes). 

On Saturday, Sept. 18 the section will be open from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Officer Adam Bacon at 315-253-4148 or Deputy Justin Leszczynski at 315-294-8659.

