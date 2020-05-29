Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to reopen lobby Monday with some restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will reopen its lobby for business starting June 1 but some social distancing restrictions need to be followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office lobby at 7445 County House Road, Sennett, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release issued by the office.

Anyone entering the lobby needs to wear appropriate face covering. There will be limits to the amount of people allowed in the lobby and social distancing will be required.

You can still use phone, email or U.S. mail. The sheriff's office can be reached at (315) 253-1179, follow the prompts to reach any member or office. To reach the records, contact (315) 253-1148 or ccsorecords@cayugacounty.us. Contact identification at (315) 253-4148 or jryan@cayugacounty.us.

