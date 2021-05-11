Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warns residents about new cases of grandparent scam

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent incidents in which residents received phone calls from a person claiming to be their grandsons in trouble with the law.

According to a press release, on May 6, members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office handled a fraud complaint in the town of Mentz. The victims received a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The individual informed the victims that he had been arrested, placed in jail and needed bail money.

The same subject then told them there would be an attorney calling to make arrangements for bail. Soon after the victims received a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney and were given directions on how to pay the bail to someone who came to their home in person.

In this instance, two males arrived at the victims’ residence and were provided a substantial sum of money believing they were providing bail for their grandson.

On May 7, a similar phone call was received by a second county resident however this individual informed them they were calling the police and no further contact was made.

The sheriff's office advises if you are contacted by someone claiming to be a relative who is alleging to be in trouble, ask them questions that only they could answer to verify their identity. You may also be able to call other related family members to verify the situation. If in doubt contact 911. There are variations to this scam, but if you are instructed to hand over cash to an individual or purchase gift cards for anyone, this is a scam and you should report it immediately. Educate elderly family members, friends, and neighbors about these types of scams as they are often targeted. If you have additional information relative to this scam, or you have received a similar phone call, contact Detective Josh Blanchard at 315-253-3902. You can also leave an anonymous tip at cayugacrime.com.

