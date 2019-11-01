Businesses at the Fingerlakes Crossing shopping plaza in Aurelius were evacuated Friday after numerous gas leaks were discovered after a rooftop fire.
Firefighters from Aurelius, Fleming and Auburn responded to a fire on the roof on One Main Financial just after 2 p.m. Friday. Gas company workers sent to the scene found several leaks, and that portion of the complex was evacuated.
Gas and electric were shut off to all of the connected units, and fire investigators were called to check out the situation.
The shopping center is located at 1626 Clark Street Road in Aurelius, across from Fingerlakes Mall.