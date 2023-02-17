Protected natural sites in the town of Niles have been added to a national forest preservation network.

Officials on Thursday announced that the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Carpenter Falls Unique Area and the Finger Lakes Land Trust’s Bahar Nature Preserve were formally inducted into the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

According to its website, the Old-Growth Forest Network "is the only national network in the U.S. of protected, old-growth, native forests where people of all generations can experience biodiversity and the beauty of nature."

Its mission is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests. The organization’s goal is to preserve at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties.

Carpenter Falls Unique Area and the Bahar Nature Preserve are contiguous Cayuga County properties that together protect over 6,420 feet along Bear Swamp Creek, which flows through a 100-foot-deep gorge on its way to Skaneateles Lake. The forest within the gorge harbors Eastern hemlock, red oak, giant tulip trees, and very large oaks well over 100 years old. Together, the properties form a 90-acre retreat with a 1.6-mile trail that leads visitors through a stunning forest with impressive views and plunging waterfalls.

The 37-acre Carpenter Falls Unique Area provides an elevated boardwalk and viewing platform constructed to be accessible to people with disabilities, allowing all visitors the opportunity to view the upper falls as it cuts through a notch in the massive overhanging limestone caprock and plunges over 80 feet into a deep pool.

The trail connects to the Finger Lakes Land Trust’s Bahar Preserve which winds its way along the south rim of the gorge through old-growth Eastern hemlock and red oak to the shores of Skaneateles Lake. The preserve protects 65 feet of lakeshore, which is a fine place to beach a canoe or kayak before hiking up the rim trail.

“We are thrilled to welcome this unique and beautiful forest into the Network as the forest representative for Cayuga County," Old-Growth Forest Network Founder Dr. Joan Maloof said in a statement.

Mike DeMunn/Da hā da’ Nyah: — forester, member of the Hawk Clan of the Seneca Nation of Indians, and longtime friend of the Finger Lakes Land Trust — said, “For us to walk in an old growth forest stand today is to be in a living remnant of the world our ancestors knew. Ours is an oral tradition and the old growth that still survives has priceless stories to tell us, and is the place to return to when we have lost our way and are not sure of our direction in the changing chaos of the world around us.”

The forest network depends on volunteers in each U.S. county to help identify and induct forests into the network. Officials said that Larry Day, of Locke, and Kurt Stavenhagen, of Hannibal, were instrumental in the dedication process and Nick Dietschler, of Locke, has joined their team.