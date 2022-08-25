Cayuga County smoke shop hit with $22,500 fine, officials may push for closure

If an Auburn-area smoke shop does not pay more than $20,000 in fines for violating state law, Cayuga County officials are planning to pursue legal action to shut down the store.

The Cayuga County Board of Health approved the penalties against Panda Smoke Shop in Aurelius at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Eileen O'Connor, the director of the Cayuga County Health Department's environmental health division, said the fines were for violating three laws — $20,000 for selling flavored vape products banned in New York, $1,250 for improper display of tobacco products and $1,250 for not having the required signage for tobacco sales.

It is the second time Panda Smoke Shop has been found in violation of state law — a consent order was issued for the first offense, O'Connor said.

A hearing was held on May 19 to address the violations, but no one from Panda Smoke Shop was in attendance.

"We are summoning them to a hearing again for continual violations," O'Connor said. "We are sending out a summons."

Panda Smoke Shop has five days after the board of health's action to pay the fines. If they don't pay the fines and change their behavior, the county could take further action.

Rich Graham, the chief assistant county attorney, told the board that one option is to file a lawsuit to collect the fines if the shop fails to pay them. Additionally, the county could seek a preliminary injunction to shut down the smoke shop.

"I don't see much difficulty in getting the injunction if they continue with this behavior," Graham said.

Health board members were in favor of that approach, even though it could take some time. Graham explained that after filing the lawsuit to collect the fines, the smoke shop would have 30 days to respond. At that point, the county could file a judgment.

Keith Batman, the board's president, said requesting an injunction can be complicated. But he doesn't believe Panda Smoke Shop will pay the fines.

Graham believes that the county would have plenty of evidence to present to a judge — the violations, the repeated attempts to address them and the failure of the shop to respond and correct their behavior — to get the injunction.

"It gives us some leverage and flexibility," Batman said of the legal options.