In August 1944, the Cayuga County Board of Supervisors, now the Legislature, decided soil conservation and erosion control were "problems of a public concern."
To address those problems, the board authorized the creation of what is now the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. As the district celebrates its 75th anniversary this month, Executive Director Doug Kierst said a lot has changed since then, but the agency's commitment to protecting natural resources hasn't.
Since its founding, the district's work has expanded to include a wide array of programs district staff can implement with both governments and municipalities and landowners, especially farms.
In addition to the original duties of soil conservation and erosion control, the district has expanded into other responsibilities like public education, wastewater management and economic development, just to name a few.
But that doesn't mean the agency has gotten away from its roots, Kierst said, far from it, in fact, as a great deal of the district's work still includes earthy work like streambank stabilization, reforestation, pasture improvement, water quality and more.
"You always keep boots under your desk," Kierst said.
Kierst credited the agency's success and longevity to the dedication of its staff, including everyone from former directors to members of the youth conservation program.
"A lot of people have made a difference over the years," Kierst said.
In particular, Kierst credited former directors Ron Podolak, who he took over for in 2013, and Jim Hotaling.
Hotaling, who started working at the district in 1964, "really built this place up," Kierst said, crediting him with innovations that helped establish conservation districts not just in Cayuga County but the entire state.
"He always had a vision for districts to do more, not just in the district but in the community as well," Kierst said.
Like Kierst, Hotaling said a great deal has changed at the district. Perhaps the biggest was that the district originally had no full-time staff, with the kind of technical work the district now does handled by workers with the federal Soil Conservation Service, now known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Cayuga County, Hotaling said, was fortunate that the local Conservation Service office had "a whole lot of forethought" so districts could eventually take a leadership role locally and do things the service wasn't doing or couldn't do as part of the federal government, which led to the expanded programs the district has today.
"I think where districts came on board was that we could see a need for something that we had in our county, and we stepped to the plate and said 'we think you can help you do that,'" Hotaling said.
Those days were challenging, Hotaling said, as they included a lot of both trial and error and proving the programs being developed would work, even if they didn't have a lot to do with soil conservation or erosion control.
"A lot of people said 'Well you can't do that, you can't do this," and we proved them wrong and went and did it anyway," Hotaling said.
For example, while the district today has a dedicated aquatic weed harvesting boat for the program Hotaling pioneered, that wasn't always the case. When it first began, Hotaling said district staff started off with a small weed cutter on one boat that was followed by another boat to collect and remove the plants.
Eventually, that hard work paid off, as their proven success resulted in funding from the state to purchase specialized boats.
While the districts of different counties often cooperated, sharing with each other how they went about setting up a new program or improving an existing one, Cayuga County eventually became a leader in the field, Hotaling said.
Part of the reason for that success, Hotaling said, was the willingness of the district's board of directors to let staff think outside the box. During his time, Hotaling was allowed to spend five to six years, including trips to Denmark and Germany, researching and developing what eventually became the regional digester.
"We did our investigation, we did our research, we talked to a lot of people and built the program that met the needs of the people at a local level," Hotaling said.
County Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, is serving his first term on the district's board of directors. As a farmer himself, Dennison has worked with the district on his own property, but even he was surprised to learn just how many programs the district runs once he started on the board.
"I was amazed at the amount of things they do," Dennison said, later adding "I think they're a good asset. I wish more people would realize that."
Kierst said it's changing these days, but many people don't know about the district, which he attributed partly to the fact that staff are almost always busying themselves with work instead of self-promoting. He joked that he'd meant to have an office party for the anniversary, but was so busy working he'd forgotten until it was already August.
"We just like to put our boots on, meet with landowners, and start solving problems wherever they may be," Kierst said.