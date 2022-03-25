Cayuga County, state fair fowl exhibits in jeopardy as avian flu spreads in U.S.

Unless things change before the summer season, there will be no public exhibits of live fowl in Cayuga County or at the New York State Fair this year.

The state department of Agriculture and Markets on Friday announced that the state has proactively banned all fowl shows and exhibitions to safeguard against the spread of avian flu.

While avian flu strains are not a threat to humans, the highly pathogenic avian influenza is a threat to the state's poultry industry. The state said that the disease has been rapidly expanding in the United States, with detections found in New York and 16 other states.

Agriculture and Markets said that the ban will remain in effect until further notice and that a reassessment of the order is expected in late May to determine whether it should remain in place through the summer fair season.

State officials said that four flocks in New York state have tested positive for avian flu and that the disease has also been detected in wild birds, including snow geese and wild ducks. Commercial and hobby poultry farmers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease. Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s Defend the Flock website. Best practices include:

• Discourage unnecessary visitors and use biosecurity signs to warn people not to enter buildings without permission.

• Ask all visitors if they have had any contact with any birds in the past five days.

• Forbid entry to employees and visitors who own any kind of fowl.

• Require all visitors to cover and disinfect all footwear.

• Lock all entrances to chicken houses after hours.

• Avoid non-essential vehicular traffic on-farm.

• After hauling birds to processors, clean and disinfect poultry transport coops and vehicles before they return to the farm.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, producers are asked to contact the Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

