Cayuga County state of emergency from flooding still in effect

A state of emergency declared by the chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature amid the heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday remains in effect going into the weekend as more precipitation is predicted.

Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman issued a press release Thursday about the situation, noting that many water bodies in the county have continued to rise as a result of drainage working its way through watersheds following Tuesday's weather event. She issued her emergency declaration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and that remains in effect until its rescinded.

Heavy, prolonged rain covered the area on Tuesday. The National Weather Service said 2.6 inches of rain fell in Auburn in about 24 hours. The rainfall led to the Owasco Inlet in Moravia rising to major flood stage before cresting Tuesday night. A travel advisory was declared due to the large number of flooded and damaged roadways in the county, and Moravia school was even delayed Wednesday morning.

While the travel advisory was eventually lifted and the inlet dropped below flood stage, water levels on lakes, rivers and streams have gradually climbed this week.

That situation prompted McNabb-Coleman's press release Thursday.

“In the coming days, we will continue to see high waters on Owasco, Cayuga and Cross Lake, as well as on the Seneca River," Cayuga County Emergency Management Office Director Dale Currier said in the release. "This weekend’s forecast is calling for further rain which may exacerbate the situation. If people discover flooded roadways, turn around and DO NOT drive through these conditions. We are working with local safety agencies to ensure an efficient response to the current situation.”

