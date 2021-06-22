Cayuga County store fined $2,000, 7 others penalized for mask violations

There were three other hearings for businesses that violated the COVID-19 protocols. Dollar Tree in Auburn, NAPA Auto Parts in Weedsport and Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Aurelius were each fined $100. Health inspectors found customers weren't wearing face coverings at Dollar Tree, while employees weren't wearing masks at NAPA and Ollie's. The inspections were conducted in October (Ollie's) and December 2020 (Dollar Tree and NAPA).

Four other businesses — Arnold's Restaurant in Weedsport, Nino's Pizzeria in Weedsport, Panera Bread in Auburn and The Redeemer Bottle & Can Redemption Center in Moravia — signed consent orders and agreed to pay $50 fines for violating the mask mandate. The inspections were conducted before the mask order was lifted in May.

Eileen O'Connor, the director of the health department's environmental health division, confirmed that it's no longer a violation if there are customers or employees without face coverings in businesses. She noted that there are no new violations and that the department is "still catching up on some previous violations."

O'Connor added that there is one more hearing scheduled in July for a business that violated the mask mandate before it ended.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in May that vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks in public settings. While unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear masks, there is no way to enforce that unless businesses begin to ask for customers' vaccination status.

