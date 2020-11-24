Cayuga County store fined again, 10 others penalized for violating COVID-19 rules

As 10 Cayuga County businesses have been fined for violating state COVID-19 regulations, a grocery store has been penalized for a repeat offense.
The Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday approved a hearing officer's recommendation to levy a $500 fine against Ed and Jean's Market in Port Byron. The penalty is based on a Cayuga County Health Department inspector's observation that two employees at the grocery store weren't wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing while working in the market's meat department.
During the board of health's virtual meeting, there was a lengthy discussion about the fine, which is the first time a Cayuga County business has received a second penalty for violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring masks or face coverings to be worn in public settings when social distancing (at least a six-foot buffer) can't be maintained. Ed and Jean's was fined $50 in September when an inspector observed a customer not wearing a face covering in the store.
Ryan Moon, the store manager at Ed and Jean's, told the board that the two employees observed not wearing masks are cousins who work in the meat department. While the cousins don't live in the same household, he doesn't believe there should've been a penalty since they are family members.
"It just makes no sense that we gotta have masks on when it's me and my father if we're not living in the same household. It makes zero sense," he said. "But if you take a different setting and put us at a table and chairs with some food, it's quite all right."
Moon also questioned the previous fine because the store was penalized for a customer not wearing a mask or face covering. Under the state's COVID-19 regulations, businesses must enforce the mask rules. If they don't, they can be fined.
According to Moon, it's not feasible for a store like his to mandate that customers wear masks.
"I just don't understand how you guys keep levying fines over these things that the governor hands down but yet the gray area, there's no answer to the gray area except 'here's the fine,'" he said. "It's asinine."
Board members asked Moon about the communication between the health department and the store after the first fine in September. He said they received a letter notifying them of the violation.
But O'Connor said that she's had conversations with Moon dating back to April about the COVID-19 regulations. She noted that there have been "numerous" complaints from people about masks not being worn at the store.
"I think there was a disagreement on philosophy in our conversation," O'Connor said. "When we did the inspection, my staff noted what they saw which were people not wearing masks within six feet of each other." She added later that the store is facing a second hearing because of another violation of the COVID-19 rules.
Regarding the second fine, Moon worries that there is a risk of cross-contamination if employees are constantly touching their masks. They're handling raw meat, he explained, but they're also performing other duties, including answer phones and working in the deli.
Some board members were empathetic to Moon's argument. But Dr. Cassandra Archer, who also sits on the health board, countered with her own concerns about the criticism of the COVID-19 rules, namely the mask mandate.
"All of us who work in health care, whether it's public health care, whether it's nurses, whether it's pharmacists, housekeepers or (cafeteria workers), we are struggling," she said. "We make sacrifices on a daily basis to care for people in this community and to have this one simple ask of wearing a mask to try to make our jobs a little bit easier turn into a legal and political battle is breaking my heart."
The board approved Archer's motion to accept the hearing officer's recommendation, which included lowering the fine from $1,000 to $500. According to O'Connor, she requested a $1,000 fine. But the hearing officer, she continued, "felt that there was some complexity" since the two employees are cousins and decided to reduce the fine.
Later in the meeting, the board also approved consent orders for 10 Cayuga County businesses that violated the COVID-19 rules requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings. Six of the businesses are in Auburn: Blondy's Corner Store, Byrne Dairy, Frosted Nickel, Kinney Drugs on Owasco Street, Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria and Moe's Southwest Grill. Aldi in Aurelius, Locke Auction Mart, Modern Market in Moravia and Original New York Pizzeria in Moravia were also fined.
Because it was their first violation, each business paid a $50 fine. In nearly every case, the restaurants or stores were penalized because employees either weren't wearing masks or not properly wearing the face coverings. Aldi was fined because a customer was wearing a face covering below their nose.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
