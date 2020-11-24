Cayuga County store fined again, 10 others penalized for violating COVID-19 rules

"It just makes no sense that we gotta have masks on when it's me and my father if we're not living in the same household. It makes zero sense," he said. "But if you take a different setting and put us at a table and chairs with some food, it's quite all right."

Moon also questioned the previous fine because the store was penalized for a customer not wearing a mask or face covering. Under the state's COVID-19 regulations, businesses must enforce the mask rules. If they don't, they can be fined.

According to Moon, it's not feasible for a store like his to mandate that customers wear masks.

"I just don't understand how you guys keep levying fines over these things that the governor hands down but yet the gray area, there's no answer to the gray area except 'here's the fine,'" he said. "It's asinine."

Board members asked Moon about the communication between the health department and the store after the first fine in September. He said they received a letter notifying them of the violation.

But O'Connor said that she's had conversations with Moon dating back to April about the COVID-19 regulations. She noted that there have been "numerous" complaints from people about masks not being worn at the store.