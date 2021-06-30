Cayuga County student wins NY raffle for COVID-19 vaccine scholarship

A Cayuga County student is one of the final winners of a full scholarship to a public college or university in New York — an incentive offered by the state to get more children ages 12-17 vaccinated.
James Robinson IV, of Auburn, is among 10 students who won in the fifth and final round of the weekly drawing that began in early June. The winners will receive a scholarship that covers tuition, room and board, and other expenses, such as books and supplies, for up to four years of undergraduate studies at a State University of New York or City University of New York school.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" incentive to encourage more young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The weekly drawing launched after federal regulators approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.
The drawing was open to students age 12-17. To be eligible, they needed to get their first dose of the vaccination and enter the drawing online. Ten winners were announced every Wednesday for the past five weeks.
"Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state's young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York," Cuomo said. "This life-changing opportunity has helped us spread the word to an important demographic — 12-to-17-year-olds — about the importance of getting vaccinated. I congratulate this week's winners and look forward to seeing them thrive in our state."
