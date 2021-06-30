Cayuga County student wins NY raffle for COVID-19 vaccine scholarship

A Cayuga County student is one of the final winners of a full scholarship to a public college or university in New York — an incentive offered by the state to get more children ages 12-17 vaccinated.

James Robinson IV, of Auburn, is among 10 students who won in the fifth and final round of the weekly drawing that began in early June. The winners will receive a scholarship that covers tuition, room and board, and other expenses, such as books and supplies, for up to four years of undergraduate studies at a State University of New York or City University of New York school.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" incentive to encourage more young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The weekly drawing launched after federal regulators approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.

The drawing was open to students age 12-17. To be eligible, they needed to get their first dose of the vaccination and enter the drawing online. Ten winners were announced every Wednesday for the past five weeks.